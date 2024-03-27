Can't wait to keep watching him: Paine hopeful of Pant touring Australia later this year

Hobart (Australia), Mar 27 (PTI) Former Australian skipper Tim Paine is just happy to see Rishabh Pant back in action after his horrific accident and is waiting for him to again enthral his fans in Australia.

Having undergone multiple surgeries and intense rehab, he made his return to competitive cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League, leading Delhi Capitals.

Although he could manage only 18 runs after facing 13 deliveries in DC's only game so far this season against Punjab Kings, he was lively behind the wicket with a catch and a stumping.

Talking about Pant's return on ESPN Cricinfo, Paine recalled the friendly banter the two shared during India's last tour in 2020-21 but admitted that he was a big fan of the 26-year-old's batting style.

"A lot has been said about the ordeal he went through and how close he was to losing a leg. Just to see him walk back onto the field, as a cricket fan and as a fan of Rishabh," he said.

"I know we had our banter back and forth. It was really cheeky and good fun. I have always had fun chatting with him off the field and enjoyed watching him play.” Pant had played a pivotal role in India's success during its last tour of Australia in 2020-21, where he had finished as India's highest run-scorer. While the Indians had won that series 2-1, they are also the only Asian side to have won consecutive Test series Down Under.

Hoping for Pant to stay fit ahead of the tour, Paine added, "He played cricket like I always wanted to. I didn't have the courage to take the game on or even the skill.

"I certainly appreciate what he brings to the game, the joy he brings to the Indian cricket team fans. I can't wait to keep watching him, and hopefully, he is fit and well enough to make it to Australian shores for the summer." India will be touring Australia for five Tests starting November 22, with the opening Test in Perth.

The visitors will defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they have won in the last four instances since 2016-17.

The last occasion when the two sides clashed for the title was early last year when India had prevailed 2-1. PTI AYG KHS KHS