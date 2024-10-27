Captain Devine's all-round brilliance guides NZ to series-equalling win over India

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Indian batters flattered to deceive as skipper Sophie Devine's all-round heroics propelled New Zealand to a series-levelling 76-run win in the second women's ODI here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Devine struck 79 off 86, striking seven fours and a six while stitching a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42 off 41 balls) to lift New Zealand to a challenging 259 for nine.

Devine also excelled with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/27 as New Zealand's bowlers combined to dismiss India for 183 runs, built around No. 9 Radha Yadav's fighting 48.

For the White Ferns, Lea Tahuhu (3/42) also claimed three wickets, while Jess Kerr (2/49) and Eden Carson (2/32) also chipped in with key dismissals.

Chasing the target, India found themselves at 26 for 3 within the first five overs. They further slipped to 102 for 7 in 26 over when Radha and Saima Thakor (29) forged a spirited 70-run stand for the ninth wicket to keep alive their slim hopes.

However, Kerr broke the partnership removing Thakor as the hosts were eventually dismissed in 47.1 overs, allowing New Zealand to level the series at 1-1.

Smriti Mandhana's struggles continued as she lasted just two balls, dismissed by Tahuhu, while fellow opener Shafali Verma (11) managed two boundaries before being adjudged LBW by Kerr. Yastika Bhatia (12) also fell early, becoming Tahuhu's second victim as India's top order faltered.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, returning after missing the first ODI due to a minor injury, contributed 24 runs, as she partnered with Jemimah Rodrigues (17) to add 38 runs before both were dismissed.

Tejal Hasabnis (15) and Deepti Sharma (15) also failed to build on their starts, leaving India struggling at 102 for 7 in 26 over.

Earlier, New Zealand were off to an excellent start with openers Suzie Bates (58 off 70 balls) and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50) adding 87 runs in just under 16 overs.

India fought back by snaring three wickets in quick succession, and then, Radha Yadav pulled off an incredible catch after running backwards to give leg-spinner Priya Mishra her maiden international wicket.

Yadav was involved in three of the first four New Zealand wickets as the visitors seemed to have lost the plot when Brooke Halliday was walking back to the dressing room after Yadav's pyrotechnics.

But then, Devine had other other plans as she found an able ally in Green and the two helped their side regain control of the proceedings.

Maddy struck five fours to prop up the visiting side that lost the first game of the three-match series.

With four wickets, left-arm spinner Yadav was the most successful bower for India but gave away 69 runs in her 10 overs, while off-spinner Deepti Sharma ended with 2/30.