Captain Gaikwad's ton, Dube's 66 propel CSK to 210/4 against LSG

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a superb 60-ball unbeaten 108 as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 210 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Gaikwad's knock, his second IPL hundred, was studded with 12 fours and three sixes. Shivam Dube muscled his way to a 27-ball-66, hitting seven sixes.

For LSG, Matt Henry took for 1 for 28.

Brief Scores: CSK 210 for 4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108 not out, Shivam Dube 66, Matt Henry 1/28) vs LSG. PTI KHS KHS AT AT