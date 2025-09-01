Captain Nitish Rana powers West Delhi Lions to DPL 2025 title

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Former KKR skipper Nitish Rana once again showed his prowess in the shortest format with an unbeaten 79 off 49 balls as he propelled West Delhi Lions to its maiden Delhi Premier League (DPL2025) title beating Central Delhi Lions by six wickets.

Chasing 174, the Lions were jolted early as Central Delhi Kings’ bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir struck in quick succession, leaving them in tatters at 48 for 3 inside the fifth over.

The pressure of a big final was evident, but captain Rana stepped up when it mattered the most. Alongside Mayank Gusain, he steadied the chase with a 42-run partnership. Gusain (15 off 11) fell to leg-spinner Tejas Baroka, but by then, the skipper had already seized control.

Rana then found an ideal ally in former MI player Hrithik Shokeen, and the pair ensured there were no further setbacks. While Shokeen anchored with a composed 42 not out off 27 balls, Rana unleashed a masterclass of controlled aggression, hitting as many as seven sixes.

Their unbroken stand not only nullified the Kings’ bowling attack but also carried the Lions over the finish line.

Earlier, batting first, the Central Delhi Kings produced a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to post a competitive 173/7 in 20 overs with skipper Rana doing the star turn by bringing himself into the attack. He bowled tight off-breaks to end with figures of 1/16 in four overs.

The Kings’ top order faltered under pressure, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. At one stage, they were left reeling at 78/6, and the West Delhi Lions looked firmly in control.

But the script changed dramatically when Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran came together at the crease. The duo showed grit, composure, and smart shot selection to stitch a game-changing 78-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Yugal anchored the innings with a determined 65 off 48 balls, mixing steady accumulation with timely boundaries. At the other end, Pranshu played the perfect aggressor, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 50 off just 24 deliveries. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM