World Cup: Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England squad

New Delhi: Inexperienced pacer Brydon Carse has been added to England's 15-member World Cup squad as a replacement player for injured Reece Topley, the ICC said on Monday.

Topley broke his left index finger during England's match against South Africa on Saturday and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The reigning champions decided to go for Carse after having resisted the urge to throw World Cup winner Jofra Archer a lifeline.

As per the requirements, the inclusion of Carse to England's squad was approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee.

Carse has played just 12 ODIs for his country, but impressed with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in July and subsequent performances at home against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The struggling defending champions' next match at the World Cup is against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday and Carse could come into contention to feature as they look to stay in the race for a semi-final berth.

England are currently placed ninth in the 10-team table after losing three of their four matches. The play overwhelming favourites India in Lucknow on Sunday.