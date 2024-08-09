CAS ad-hoc division concludes hearing on Vinesh''s appeal against Olympic disqualification

Paris, Aug 9 (PTI) The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) here with the IOA insisting that it is hopeful of a positive resolution.

This was after the CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals, in the summit clash. In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday. PTI PM UNG PM 7/21/2024