Cash prize with annual award huge thing, helps me support family: HI Player of the Year Salima Tete

New Delhi: A first-time winner of the Hockey India women's Player of the Year honour, mid-fielder Salima Tete says the award is significant not just for her morale but is also a "huge thing" for her farmer family back in Jharkhand due to the prize cheque of Rs 25 lakh that came with it.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for her consistency in the game throughout the year, in the Hockey India annual gala on Sunday last.

"When my family heard that I had been presented the award, they were also really proud of me. As part of the honour, we also receive cash incentives, which is also a huge thing for me. When I win this money, my family wins this money," Tete said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

The player was born into extreme poverty in Jharkhand's Barki Chhapar village in Simdega district. She has five siblings, four of them sisters.

"I express my gratitude to Hockey India for making such provisions, and because of their support, I am able to provide and help my family members in our day-to-day lives," she added.

Tete was earlier named Player of the Tournament during the 2023 Women's Asian Champions Trophy, when she smashed five goals and helped India win the trophy in her home state.

Tete was also a part of India's bronze medal-winning Asian Games team in 2022 and scored one goal in the multi-sport event.

"It feels great to be recognised with the huge award for the first time in my career. This is a big honour and will be a huge motivation for me throughout my career," she said.

Tete said the honour has increased her motivation level and has also made her conscious about her responsibility towards the team.

"The award has instilled a desire in me to perform even better. I plan to not miss even a single minute at the training camp and give my 100 per cent at every session.

"I know that I have won the award, but it is also now a responsibility for me to live up to the honour and grow and improve even further," she added.

Tete got into the team in 2016 in the Test matches against Australia in Melbourne, but had to wait three years before becoming a regular in the team. She has smashed 15 goals in her career and has 107 international caps till now. She was a part of the team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

"When youngsters see that the players are getting recognised for their performances, they also get motivated to perform better. The players realise that the national body is really supporting us and this is what we want at all times," she said.