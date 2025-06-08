Cash-strapped Pakistan to send national team for FIH Nations Cup hockey

Karachi, Jun 8 (PTI) The cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation has managed to send its national team for the FIH Nations Cup being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 15-21.

PHF secretary Rana Mujahid said that the federation president, Mir Tariq Bugti had got grants from the government, sponsorships and even individual donations to ensure the senior team plays in all its international events in the calendar year.

"The PHF is going through a financial crunch but we are managing somehow because unless our players don't compete regularly they will never move forward," the Olympian said.

Pakistan is currently ranked 15th in the FIH rankings, an improvement from the 20th position in 2022.

The Green Shirts didn't qualify for the last World Cup and last feattured in the 2012 London Olympics.

Mujahid said the current federation was trying its best with its limited resources to first and foremost ensure players had no complaints about financial hardships.

They were facilitated properly and given the best training and preparation before each event.

"I have been a player myself and I know when the federation takes good care of a player he focuses completely on his game," he said.

In a first, the PHF has allowed head coach Tahir Zaman to select the 20-member squad himself without the help of any selectors.

Shakeel Imad Butt has been retained as captain for the eight-nation competition, which also features hosts Malaysia, France, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, South Africa and Wales.

Rana Waheed was named as vice-captain for the campaign.

The squad includes goalkeepers Muneer-ur-Reh­man and Abdullah Ishtiaq, alongside field players Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Abdul Manan, Hamad Anjum, Arshad Liaquat, Mo­een Shakeel, Zakrya Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Salman Razaq, Junaid Manzoor, Afraz Khan, Abd­ul Rehman and Ahmed Nadeem.

Mohib­ullah and Rana Waleed will travel as reserves.

"The selected team is a balanced one and we are hopeful that this team will produce desired results," Tahir said.

"I picked the players based on their camp and recent performances in international events," he added.

He said the FIH Nations Cup was a major event for Pakistan as a win would mean a promotion to the FIH Pro League next year and also prepare the players to qualify for next year's World Cup from other events like the Asia Cup and qualifying tournament.