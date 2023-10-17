Catherine Dalton breaks new grounds, joins Multan Sultans as fast-bowling coach

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Irish cricketer Catherine Dalton on Tuesday broke new grounds as she became the first female coach in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also the first woman to take charge as fast-bowling coach of an elite-level men's side.

PSL side Multan Sultans have hired the 30-year-old Dalton's services for the upcoming season. Dalton has earlier worked with some of the Multan players on a temporary basis.

An ECB-certified Level 3 advanced coach, Dalton has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India.

"Pace ace ace Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as our new Fast Bowling Coach! Having coached MS Academy players to greatness, Catherine steps up to become PSL's first-ever female coach," Multan Sultans posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Dalton has represented Ireland in six international matches, and has also played county cricket for Middlesex and Essex. She acquired Irish citizenship in 2015.

"I am excited about this on multiple levels. The opportunity to work with such fantastic players is fantastic. I will be re-engaging with many I have worked with before.

"Above this though, is the fact that as a female taking a major role in a men's T20 franchise, the news is ground-breaking. And to be the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket is very humbling," she said in a statement issued by Multan Sultans following her appointment.

The former Ireland international added, "In the nine years since the PSL started, it has grown in both stature and size. I firmly believe that the PSL has the best local fast bowling attacks in it compared to any other leagues, and the standard of cricket being played is fantastic." Multan Sultans finished runners-up in the 2023 edition, and have reached the final of each of the last three tournaments.