Celebrities mingle with enthusiastic runners as VDHM becomes a grand affair

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Sports enthusiasts from all walks of life, including including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday as it transformed into a sea of humanity with over 40,000 participants converging to celebrate the spirit of running at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Even as the elite athletes ran for the top prize and best times, the likes of Abdullah, Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief of Defence Staff, Anil Chauhan, among others, united in large numbers to run alongside regular sports enthusiasts, giving a huge fillip to the sporting ecosystem in the country.

Abdullah, who so enthusiastically had collected his bib and kit on Saturday, ran the Open 10K and said after finishing the race that events like these not only help promote the culture of running in the country, they also build an ecosystem that benefits the underprivileged.

"It's more than just the athletes that run, it's the whole ecosystem that goes around it. And, the number of families and underprivileged that get helped by this event is truly phenomenal. The amount of money that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) has put into the underprivileged society is something that other events really need to emulate," the J&K CM told the official broadcaster.

Wearing a dark blue T-shirt, he completed the race in a personal best time of 1:53.35 seconds and later proudly posted images and videos on social media of him running on the Delhi roads and mingling with the runners.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Chauhan drew parallels between soldiering and physical fitness, saying running was a key physical attribute to becoming a soldier.

"When we look at soldiering, we look at two attributes a soldier should have: one is to shoot straight and the other is physical fitness.

"This (running) is more relevant today. It is one sport like golf where you can compete with yourself or you can participate as a team. The organisers have done a great job to bring this sport to Delhi and it's become so popular now," Gen Chauhan said.

Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said the sports ministry's Fit India and Khelo India programmes are taking the sporting culture in the country to a different level.

"Fit India, Khelo India and the new sports policy all this combined will, I believe, will enhance the culture of fitness and sports among the youth and among the larger population in the country. We in the navy are doing our bit," Tripathi said.

The Delhi Metro did its bit by by offering free metro travel to all registered runners with its services commencing at 3:15 am to ensure smooth travel and easy access for participants across the city.

Thousands of Delhiites thronged the metro bubbling with excitement and posting videos and images of them arriving in droves at the JLN Stadium for the early-morning start.

Adding to the excitement of the event was all-time track and field great Carl Lewis as hundreds got a glimpse of the legendary nine-time Olympic gold-medallist who is the VDHM international event ambassador.

Kenyan long-distance runners Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk stamped their authority on the capital's streets, storming to victory in the men's and women's elite races respectively on an eventful Sunday.