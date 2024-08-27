Central Delhi Kings defeat East Delhi Riders by 5 wickets

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Keshav Dabas starred with a quickfire 52 not out to fire Central Delhi Kings to a five-wicket victory against East Delhi Riders in their Delhi Premier League clash here on Tuesday.

Dabas' 27-ball 52 at number six eclipsed the first-innings efforts from East Delhi Riders' Himmat Singh (63) and Anuj Rawat (61) to take their side to 172/5, as Central Delhi Kings scored 173 for five in 17.5 overs.

Dabas, who took 2/20 early on, struck at nearly 193 as he cracked three sixes and four boundaries to make an unbeaten 52 which provided the much-needed impetus to his side, especially after the batters before him failed to convert their starts.

He added 60 runs for the fifth wicket with Aryan Rana (28) to consolidate for Central Delhi Kings, who appeared to be under pressure at 75 for four halfway through their chase.

With 41 needed off the last 24 balls, Bhagwan Singh provided East Delhi Riders with a crucial breakthrough in the form of Rana but the bowler gave away 27 runs in what turned out to be the penultimate over of the contest.

Earlier, Himmat scored his third fifty in a row of the tournament to make 63 from 33 balls with six fours and three sixes. Opening batter Rawat, who put on 65 for the first wicket with Sujal Singh (31), added 53 runs for the second with Himmat.

Rawat made 61 from 44 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Brief Scores: East Delhi Riders 172/5 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 61, Himmat Singh 63; Keshav Dabas 2/20) beat Central Delhi Kings 173/7 in 17.5 overs (Keshav Dabas 52; Hiten Dalal 1/15) by 5 wickets. PTI DDV APA APA