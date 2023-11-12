Century stand by Rohit-Gill pair as India score 119/1 in 15 overs

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Shubman Gill smashed a quick-fire half-century as India were once again off to a flying start, reaching 119 for 1 after 15 overs in their final World Cup league game against Netherlands, here on Sunday.

Gill scored 51 off 32 balls and added exactly 100 for the opening stand with his skipper Rohit Sharma (60 batting off 48 balls) before holing out at deep backward square leg boundary, going for his fifth six.

It is the third time in the tournament that India crossed 90-run mark (91/0) in first Powerplay.

Rohit with two sixes in the first 15 overs has now hit a record 60 sixes in a calender year, surpassing AB de Villiers' previous record of 58 maximums in 2015.