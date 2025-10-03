Cerebral palsy shapes who I am, it doesn't define my limits: US para sprinter Blackwell

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) For American Paralympic champion sprinter Jaydin Blackwell, cerebral palsy does not define his limits, rather it motivates him in his pursuit of glory.

He has won two gold in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships here.

Blackwell's domination in the men's 100m and 400m T38 event has been remarkable. He won gold in both the events at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tracks. He had done the same in the 2023 and 2034 editions of the showpiece in Paris and Kobe, Japan.

Besides, he won gold in both the events in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

"Growing up, I didn't want to be treated as less. Cerebral palsy shapes who I am -- it doesn't define my limits. I hope every kid with cerebral palsy sees that their dreams are valid," Blackwell said.

For Blackwell, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, sprinting has never been about erasing difference, it has been about embracing it.

"My condition doesn't hold me back. It shapes the way I move, and I've learned to make that my strength." Blackwell won 100m T38 event with a time of 10.70 seconds while he clocked a world record 48.00 seconds to finish first in 400m T38.

Blackwell says the numbers on the clock matter, but they don't tell the whole story. His journey in para athletics has been one of perseverance, finding opportunities, and building belief.

"Back home, I didn't really get enough chances to run against people like me," he reflected.

"Coming here is a blessing, because I get to test myself against the best and put all my training into practice." That training -- long hours of repetition, drills, and recovery -- has shaped him into one of the most consistent athletes in global para sprinting. His Paralympic triumphs already shone brightly, but the world record in Delhi confirmed that his dominance was not fleeting. Instead, it's part of a carefully built progression.

For Blackwell, each race is a test of his ability to not just win but to grow. And growth for him is tied to vision.

"I came here with two goals -- win gold and break the world record. I'm going back home with both," he said, his words echoing both gratitude and determination.

He is aware that medals fade with time but inspiration endures.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics on the horizon, Blackwell has already begun to shape his narrative as more than just a champion. He wants to be remembered for his resilience and his steady climb, for showing that para sport is as much about human spirit as it is about sporting glory.