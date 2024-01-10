Chahal will have to wait as Kuldeep grabbed his chance: Imran Tahir

Gqeberha: Yuzvendra Chahal is still one of the best wrist spinners in world cricket but will have to wait for his opportunity as Kuldeep Yadav is an improved white ball exponent now, reckoned former Proteas lead spinner Imran Tahir.

Tahir felt left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep was able to grab the opportunities that came along his way.

Chahal, one of the finest leg-break bowlers, is currently out of favour as he wasn't selected for last year’s ODI World Cup in India and is unlikely to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 WC in the West Indies and the USA in June.

So, what does Chahal need to do? “I don't think Yuzi was dropped because he wasn't performing. He was bowling really well but it was just that Kuldeep was bowling really well and he went a step forward and formed this combination with Ravindra Jadeja,” Tahir told PTI during a select interaction.

“I believe he is one of the best leg- spinners in world cricket and would need to wait for his chance. So, it's not because of his performance but just that the other guy has grabbed his opportunity. I have no doubt he will bounce back,” Tahir, who took nearly 300 international wickets across formats for South Africa with his leg-spin, opined.

Tahir believes that if he had to choose top two wrist spinners in the world, then it would be Kuldeep and his former Proteas teammate Tabraiz Shamsi.

“I think Kuldeep…what he had achieved last year and what he was before even though he was good before, I appreciate being a spinner.

I am also a big fan of Chahal but across the globe Zampa also did well and there is Tabraiz Shamsi, he has not got consistent opportunities.

“If he gets opportunities then I think he will do a lot of good things. So, I think Kuldeep and Shamsi will be my picks,” he assessed.

At 44, Tahir will be the oldest active player who is plying his trade in T20 leagues and will play for Johannesburg Super Kings again in the second edition of SA20.

“Expectation is to win. It is as simple as that. I think we came in early and would like to see the work we put in the nets and stuff. We like to see that in games,” he said.

Playing under Faf du Plessis is also an advantage as they both share a fabulous relationship and understand the chemistry that a captain and his strike bowler shares.

“Obviously, he (Faf) is a wonderful player and leads from the front and he is always there to help and we have a very good relationship and I played First-Class cricket here and for SA alongside him and many other competitions.” “Faf is a very easy guy to approach and you can always share your feedback even if it's different from what he is thinking. He is always there to help. Last played with him for CSK. Looking forward to that,” he added.

Having already played 391 career T20 games and taken 487 wickets, Tahir gave a rather simple explanation for his longevity.

“There's no secret and if I want to play competitive cricket then I need to set an example. The only reason I am playing is that I want to do well.

“More than cricket, I want to inspire youngsters that if they can stay fit and look after themselves, they can play as long as they want. Also, I want to set an example for my son,” he said.

Tahir has always been an attacking bowler and doesn't want to become a restrictive option for his skipper.

“It has given me results for 15 years so no point in changing my style. I would rather stick to what I know,” Tahir said.

“I know the game has moved way forward than it used to be, batters are coming up with different plans but for me putting the ball in the right areas and being clear with your plans has always been my thing.

I just want to carry on but if you look at my record, I have been consistent. That's the plan. I want to keep my plans simple,” he said.

Having played for CSK for many seasons, Tahir feels it’s his responsibility to apprise the new JSK members about what the Super Kings family means to players.

“JSK family respects us and our families and when you come to play for CSK there's a vibe that you won't get anywhere.

“Youngsters who are coming in now don't know about the CSK family and we seniors tell them about it. This is the world's best franchise where players and their families come first.

We are fully committed as the reward that you get for playing for CSK you don't get anywhere,” he concluded.