Chakravarthy becomes No.1 T20I bowler in ICC rankings for first time

Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Mystery spinner Varun Charkravarthy on Wednesday rose to the top spot in ICC's T20 International Bowlers' Rankings for the first time in his career, becoming just the third Indian to achieve the position.

"India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rewarded for his consistent form in 2025 by becoming the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.

Chakaravarthy is just the third Indian bowler to top the ICC T20I bowling rankings, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi.

Chakaravarthy has become a mainstay in India's T20I lineup in the last 12 months. The 34-year-old has shown his class with a string of strong performances that has helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at the top of the rankings, the ICC stated.