Chakravarthy provides first breakthrough, WI reach 82/1 halfway through

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Varun Chakravarthy provided India the first breakthrough as West Indies reached 82/1 at the halfway stage against India in their must-win T20 World Cup tie, here on Sunday.

Chakravarthy cleaned up the West Indies skipper Shai Hope on the third ball of his first, and overall ninth over, as India aimed to contain the Caribbean batters even as they missed a couple of chances for wickets in the first five overs.

Hope scored 32 off 33 balls with three fours and a six.

In the sixth over, Roston Chase drove Axar Patel through covers for a four and hit another towards backward square as West Indies reached 45/0 after powerplay.

Chase was batting on 38 (22 balls; 5 fours, 1 six) with Shimron Hetmyer on 9 not out (5 balls; 1 six) at the other end.