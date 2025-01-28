Chakravarthy’s five-for helps India keep England to 171/9 in 3rd T20I

Rajkot, Jan 28 (PTI) Varun Chakravarthy was all over England with splendid figures of 4-0-24-5 as the visitors could only manage 171/9 against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

The right-arm spinner Chakravarthy accounted for Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) to record his second five-for in the shortest format.

England, who lost wickets in a cluster, were cruising at 83 for one in the ninth over but slipped to 127 for eight after 16 overs.

For England, Ben Duckett (51 off 28 balls; 7x4s, 2x6s) provided fireworks at the top, while Liam Livingstone’s 24-ball 43 with five sixes and a four pushed them past the 150-mark.

Brief scores: England 171/9 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 51, Liam Livingstone 43; Hardik Pandya 2/33, Varun Chakravarthy 5/24) vs India. PTI DDV TAP