‘Champions once again’: Celebrities hail India’s T20 World Cup victory

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Celebrities erupted in joy and pride after India clinched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the record third time, with stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt hailing the men in blue for their comprehensive and dominant victory over New Zealand in the final.

India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total.

Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the match on his personal blog on Monday and captioned it simply, "Says it all." Shah Rukh congratulated the team for a "comprehensive victory".

"What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions, and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Haasan wrote, "Our Men in Blue, back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions! Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup runners-up. Women’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champions. A testament to India’s deep domestic ecosystem, from the Ranji Trophy to the IPL. @BCCI. Imagine what India could achieve if every sport had such a domestic ecosystem. The potential of India’s youth is limitless. From gullies to grand stadiums, from childhood dreams to world champions - India rises." Chopra Jonas wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Let's gooooo @indiancricketteam," she wrote, while Bhatt posted, "World champions. Congratulations team India... what a victory." Arjun posted, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning back-to-back T20 World Cups. A proud moment for the entire nation. Jai Hind." Ajay Devgn said Team India has "made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight".

"My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week... #TeamIndia CHAMPIONS once again," he wrote on X.

Anushka Sharma also congratulated Team India for their "back-to-back World Cup wins".

"Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory," she added.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Yesssss!! Congratulations @indiancricketteam Vicky Kaushal said, "World Champions Baby!!! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done Team India." Ayushmann Khurrana said the Ahmedabad jinx "has been broken", referring to India's loss in the ODI World Cup final to Australia in 2023.

"The worthy winners have written history all over again! All three winning captains of the T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY," he said Shahid Kapoor shared a moment from the match on Instagram and wrote, "Pure class from Team India tonight." Sidharth Malhotra said, "History written in Blue. India are the ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions again! Congratulations #TeamIndia, proud always Congratulations also came from actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ishaan Khatter.

It was an all-round display of dominance by the Suryakumar Yadav-led India on Sunday night as top-order batters Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma launched a blistering assault to power the team to a record 255 for five after being put in to bat by New Zealand.

