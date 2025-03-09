Champions Trophy final: New Zealand win toss; elect to bat first against India

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the finals of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Santner said, "We will try and put some runs on the board. It is going to be a good final. Slightly different to what we had in Pakistan. We saw India play very well and we will try and get some runs on the board and see how it goes. Different guys have stepped up at different times. It is going to be a good game. Matt Henry has been ruled out and Nathan Smith comes in."

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "I don't mind batting second. It is a good pitch, hasn't change a lot. We have to bowl first and we just need to focus how to restrict them. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you want to play. We don't want to worry about the toss. We have played good cricket. Another important game. We will see what needs to be done. NZ have been a great team. Another challenge, how well we can play. We are playing the same team."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O'Rourke