Champions Trophy: Virat, Devon, Shubman to watch out for

Dubai: The eight outfits of the Champions Trophy do not feature too many greenhorns and it is highly unlikely that among the potential game-changers, at least in batting, any new face will be emerging.

In the bowling department though, there could be some pacers, who could make the difference.

The PTI takes a look at five batters, who could be instrumental in their respective team's success.

Batters 1. Shubman Gill (India) Seven hundreds and 15 half-centuries at an eye-popping average of 60 and a fabulous strike-rate of 101 plus tells us that Gill has aced this format in the 50 ODIs that he has played.

This is the format where he is possibly going to be the man, who would take over the baton from the peerless Virat Kohli.

With Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, the two legends still around to guide him, this tournament could catapult Gill, transforming him from a superstar to a megastar.

2. Travis Head (Australia) The last couple of years have been like a dream for the South Australian and ideally he would never like that to end.

He has been India's nemesis for sometime now in the knock-outs and the highway like tracks in Pakistan will be the kind of surfaces where he can murder the bowling at his own will.

The Indian fans know that November 19, 2023 still hurts and Head has the ability to make the opposition's heart bleed.

3. Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) An average of 45 plus is good without being exceptional but all those who has seen Salman Ali Agha bat recently will vouch that the 31-year-old Lahori is finally coming into his own.

If the short tri-series was a trailer, then there are bigger things to come from his willow. He is a clean hitter and has a lot of time to play the pacers.

The manner in which he controlled the proceedings in a 350-plus chase against South Africa was exceptional.

4. Devon Conway (New Zealand) Conway's ODI career has been a short one with only 33 matches but in a short time, he has shown that he can take the game away in a flash with his ability to find the gaps at will.

He is a superb batter against spinners and whether Pakistan or Dubai, the frequency of tours be it playing T20 league cricket or international games, makes him a good reader of the Asian conditions. If Conway gets going, half of New Zealand's job is done.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Whether it is T20 or ODI format, when one speaks about game-changers, it is very difficult to leave out Heinrich Klaasen, who can send the ball soaring into orbit without much ado.

He played one match in the tri-series but scored 87 off 56 balls, punishing a top-class Pakistan attack with minimum fuss. An impressive average of 44 plus and a strike-rate of 117.44 in 58 games signify solidity.

He is another player, who understands how to attack on sub-continental tracks. Klaasen's battle against Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa would be worth watching.