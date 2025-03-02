Champions Trophy: New Zealand win toss; to bowl first against India

Dubai: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the final group-level Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

India wanted to bat first anyway, Indian captain Rohit said. India wanted to test defending a target having chased in both their matches so far. Varun Chakravarthy made it to the playing eleven as Harshit Rana was rested.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Santner said NZ will bowl first on a 'pretty good' wicket. He wanted to put pressure on India early. Daryl Mitchell comes in for Devon Conway in the playing eleven.

New Zealand playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke