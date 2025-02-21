Champions Trophy: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs

Karachi, Feb 21 (PTI) South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs in their Champions Trophy match with opener Ryan Rickelton smashing a century and pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada doing the maximum damage here on Friday.

Electing to bat, the Proteas put up a mammoth 315 for 6 in 50 overs before dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi's side for 208 runs to begin their campaign in the marquee event on a blazing note.

Rickleton reeled off 103 off 106 balls with the help of seven fours and one six to lead an aggressive batting display with captain Temba Bavuma (58 off 76 balls), Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 46 balls) and and Aiden Markram (50 not out off 34 balls) scoring half centuries.

In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 208 in 43.3 overs with middle-order batter Rahmat Shah scoring a fine 92-ball 90.

Brief scores: South Africa: 315/6 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickelton 103, Temba Bavuma 58, Rassie van der Dussen 52, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Mohammed Nabi 2/51).

Afghanistan: 208 all out in 43.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 90; Lungi Ngidi 2/56, Kagiso Rabada 3/36, Wiaan Mulder 2/36). PTI AM AM PDS PDS