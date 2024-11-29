Chandigarh, Mizoram, MP, Haryana win in women's Sub-Junior Nationals hockey

Secunderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana won their respective matches at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship here on Friday.

The day started with a tight match between Chandigarh and Kerala in Pool E in which the former prevailed 3-2. Dipanjali Tirkey (42nd minute), Parameswari Pinapothula (48th) scored for Kerala while Simran (44th) and Annu (56th) scored for Chandigarh.

The winning goal was scored by Chandigarh's Tamanna (60th).

This was followed by another Pool E match in which Mizoram won 11-0 over Arunachal. Captain Laltlanchhungi (18th, 30th, 44th, 55th) was in tremendous form and scored four goals for her side, while Vanlalrinhlui (1st, 52nd, 58th), C Lalruatsiami (10th), Manglawmsang (19th), Lalthakimi (26th) and Laldinpuii (42nd) also chipped in with goals.

In Pool F, Delhi and Bihar shared the spoils after playing out a goal-less draw.

In Pool H, Madhya Pradesh crushed Andhra Pradesh 11-1. Parmar Ronak (4th, 60th), Tanvi (12th, 19th), Sailu Pukhrambam (15th, 34th) and captain Krishna Sharma (30th, 53rd) scored two goals each for their side.

Gungun Kaur (13th), Bhabar Keshar (39th) and Rubi Rathore (43rd) also struck for Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool A, Haryana beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 9-1, while Maharashtra and Punjab settled for a 2-2 draw in Pool G.