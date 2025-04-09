Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala win in hockey nationals

Jhansi, Apr 9 (PTI) Punjab, Chandigarh, Telangana, Delhi and Kerala won their respective matches on the sixth day of the 15th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the day, Chandigarh defeated Uttarakhand with a commanding scoreline of 9-0. Amandeep (22nd, 32nd) and Gurmukh Singh (30th, 36th) scored a brace each for the winning side.

Telangana beat Andhra Pradesh 8-2 with Aiyappa P R (6th, 20th, 31st, 52nd) doing the bulk of the scoring. Also on the scoresheet for Telangana were Venkatesh Telugu (3rd, 55th), Rohit Singh (9th) and Ram Kumar Vetti (11th).

Sandeep Kumar Ragipati (13th) and Venu Gorrela Gopal (50th) were the goalscorers for Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi won 6-4 against Assam. Govind Singh Bisht (8th, 30th), Yogember Rawat (20th, 48th) scored two goals each for Delhi, while Pavan (40th, 50th), Mojammil Hoque (9th) and Pankaj Kumar Yadav (47th) were the scorers for Assam.

Kerala defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 4-1 with Shahanul Shafas (18th, 38th, 55th) scoring a hat-trick.

Punjab eked out a 3-2 win in their Pool A match against Odisha. Jugraj Singh (16th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (48th) and Pardeep Singh (55th) scored for the winning side while captain Amit Rohidas (37th) and Matiyas Dang (51st) struck for Odisha.

Manipur and Karnataka played out a 1-1 draw with Nilakanta Sharma (44th) and Ganesh Majji (50th) scoring for their sides, respectively.