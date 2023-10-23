Chandigarh school wins Junior Boys Subroto Cup title

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Chandigarh's Govt. Model Senior Secondary School prevailed over Amenity Public School of Rudrapur on penalties (5-3) to be crowned champions of the Subroto Cup Junior (U 17) Boys Inter School International Football Tournament here on Monday.

Advertisment

The final was played at the B.R Ambedkar Stadium an attending the event was Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari along with Anju Bobby George, the first Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championships.

They presented the trophy to the winning team.

The first half saw both teams fighting for possession in the middle of the park with Chandigarh looking to play long balls into the opposition half while Amenity played the ball from the back while trying to create space between the defence.

Advertisment

Chances were at premium for both teams and the best one fell for Chandigarh. Amenity goalkeeper, Kunal spilled the ball inside the six yard box but Thongbam Lalchenba could not put the finishing touches.

Chandigarh did put the ball in the net during the closing stages of the half, but it was ruled off-side.

Amenity Public School could have taken the lead at the start of the second half with Boinao just having to beat the goalkeeper, but he blasted the ball over the post.

Advertisment

At the other end, Chandigarh also missed a chance with Bobby Singh misguiding a free header off a corner kick. The rest of the half was tightly contested and both teams could not find the winning goal, sending the match into extra time.

Chandigarh spurned a golden opportunity in the initial minutes of extra time with Bobby Singh missing a sitter with the goal free in front of him. Both teams could not create any clear cut chances as the match moved into penalties.

Both teams converted their first two kicks but Yumnam missed the third kick for Amenity before Chandigarh converted their third. Bobby Singh converted the decisive kick for Chandigarh to start the celebrations for the winners.

A total of 38 teams participated in the Junior Boys (U 17) category of this edition's Subroto Cup including teams from Bangladesh and Nepal. PTI AH AH KHS PDS