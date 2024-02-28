Chandigarh University leads medal tally with one day remaining in KIUG

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Chandigarh University stunned top seed Jain University 3-1 to clinch the men's badminton team gold while Adamas University bagged the women's title in the Khelo India University Games here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Chandigarh University lost the opening singles but came back strong to win 3-1 and consolidate their position at the top of the medals tally.

The Chandigarh squad has the likes of TOPS development group member Maisnam Meiraba Luwang and Badminton Asia Team Championships national team member Suraj Goala in its ranks.

With just one day left for the curtains to come down on the 4th edition of KIUG, Chandigarh University leads the standings with 26 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze.

Advertisment

Lovely Professional University continued to occupy the second spot with 16 gold, 13 silver and 3 bronze while Jain University was third with 12 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze.

In the men's badminton final, DS Saneeth gave Jain University the lead with a win over Lakshya Sharma. But Meiraba defeated former India junior No. 1 Aryamann Tandon 21-10, 22-20 to restore parity.

The combination of Suraj Goala and Dhruv Rawat then put Chandigarh University ahead with a 17-21, 21-15, 21-16 win over the spirited Balkeshari Yadav and Tushar Gagneja, before Manraj Singh wrapped up the final, beating Rohith Mariswamy 21-10, 21-9.

Advertisment

Adamas University did not break much sweat in the women's team final with former national champion Anupama Upadhaya, also a TOPS development athlete, winning both her singles and doubles matches against Shri Jagdishprasad JT University.

Anupama defeated Chitwan 21-7, 21-11 in the singles and then teamed up with Tanisha Singh to get the better of Chitwan and Sakshi Gahlawat 21-14, 21-15.

The West Bengal team also clinched the women's volleyball gold win a 3-1 win in an exciting summit clash against Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. PTI PDS PDS AH AH