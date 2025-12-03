Chandigarh University sweep canoe and kayak, go top of KIUG medal tally

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Chandigarh University clinched nine out of 10 gold medals on offer in Canoe and Kayaking on Wednesday to go top of the table after Day 10 of the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan here on Wednesday.

Chandigarh also secured a men’s team gold in table tennis to push Guru Nanak Dev university to the second place in the overall standings with 33 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Further, four meet records tumbled at the athletics venue inside the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here for the second consecutive day.

Guru Kashi University’s Tongbram Roshan Singh clinched the Canoe single 500m race to avoid a Chandigarh University clean sweep in Udaipur.

On Wednesday, most action in Jaipur was concentrated on the athletics track and it was an exciting day of competition.

Panjab University (men’s 4x400m), Shintomon CB (men’s 110m hurdles) of Mahatma Gandhi University, Guru Kashi University’s Sanya Yadav (women’s Discus Throw) and Aleena T Saji (women’s Triple Jump) of Mahatma Gandhi University bettered the meet records to take the total count of meet records broken so far in this edition to nine.

The race that kept everyone on the edge of their seats was the men’s 4x400m final in which Mumbai University led the race till the last 100m stretch when Panjab University’s Lokesh Singh Gurjar overtook Yash Joshi to clinch the gold medal for his team with a time of 3:12.40s.

In fact, Mumbai University’s timing of 3:12.73s was also better than the previous meet record of 3:13.44s set by Mangalore University.

Earlier, Shintomon CB led the men’s 110m final from start to finish as he get the better of former KIUG record holder Vikas Khodke and All India University record holder Rahil Sakeer VP of University of Calicut.

Khodke, who held the previous KIUG record of 14.40s, won the silver in a photo-finish with Rahil Sakeer as both finished with a time of 14.52.

In the field events, Guru Kashi University’s Sanya Yadav also improved the KIUG meet record in women’s Discus Throw with a distance of 50.73m in her second attempt, eclipsing the previous record of 50.60m set by Shalini Chaudhary of Barkatullah University.

The gold and silver medal winners in women’s Triple Jump also bettered the previous KIUG record with Aleena leaping to a distance of 13.09m in her second attempt while Arshdeep Kaur of Panjab University clearing a distance of 12.80m in her fourth try.

The previous record of 12.78m was held by Aishwarya B of Mangalore University.

At the Jagatpura shooting range, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh joined hands with Palak to win the 10m Air Pistol mixed team gold, beating Mukesh Nelavalli and Dwaram Pranavi of KLEF University 17-15 in the final. Guru Nanak Dev University bagged the bronze medal.

In the women’s football final at the Poornima University ground, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 2-0 thanks to a goal each by Pooja (10th minute) and Nancy (83rd minute) to grab the gold medal.

In the men’s hockey final, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya defeated Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith 5-1. PTI ATK BS BS