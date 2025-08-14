Chandigarh, Uttarakhand win; Himachal-J&K; settle for draw in Junior Men National Hockey

Jalandhar, Aug 14 (PTI) Chandigarh and Uttarakhand came out winners, while Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir settled for a draw on the third day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship Division 'B' here on Thursday.

The day began with the Division 'B' match between Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir which ended in a 5-5 draw as both sides shared a point each.

In the second match, Chandigarh enjoyed a narrow 4-3 win over Arunachal in their Division 'B' Pool A game.

In the final fixture of the day, Uttarakhand secured a dominant 8-1 win over Assam. PTI SSC AT AT