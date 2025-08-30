Sports

Chandrasekar-Prashanth pair advances in US Open

NewsDrum Desk
New York, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian men's doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the second round of the US Open after upsetting eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in three sets here.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth will take on Australia's John-Patrick Smith and Brazil's Fernando Romboli in the second round.

Another Indian pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and N. Balaji, however, lost their opening-round match here.

Fellow Indians, Rithvik Bollipalli and N. Balaji fought hard but fell short against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, bowing out 6-3, 6-7(10), 4-6. PTI AM AM ATK