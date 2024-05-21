Chandru G knocks out Jaskaran to win WBC India national title

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's rising star Chandru G clinched the WBC India Cruiserweight Championship title with a spectacular fourth round knockout victory over Punjab boxer Jaskaran Singh.

Advertisment

Entering the fight with a flawless 10-0 record, the 27-year old Chandru had a slow start, allowing Jaskaran (9-3) to take advantage of his height.

However, by the second round, Chandru began to dominate, landing heavy three-punch combinations and right crosses.

In the decisive fourth round, a powerful right cross from Chandru hit Jaskaran square in the face, sending him crashing to the ropes. Referee Kevin David halted the fight and declared Chandru the winner.

Advertisment

"This victory is not just for me, but for the whole of Tamil Nadu, for my team, my family, and all my supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey," Chandru said.

"Jaskaran Singh is a formidable opponent, and a very hard puncher. But training over the past 40 days paid off. I hope this win inspires more boxers from Tamil Nadu to start making a move to Pro Boxing.

"This is just the beginning, I have a possible shot at the WBC Asian title in the coming few months. Thank you to everyone who believed in me," he added.

Advertisment

The eight-round contest between Akshay Chahal (14-0) and Ram Singh (3-0) ended in a draw. Both fighters, who are seasoned amateurs, showcased their skills in a thrilling bout.

Ram Singh dominated the early rounds, while Akshay made a strong comeback in the final rounds, resulting in a dramatic fight.

Haryana's Ashish Choudhary triumphed over Punjab's Manish Sharma by unanimous decision.

Advertisment

Renu Phogat of Haryana pulled off a technical knockout victory over Delhi's Ruby in the first round.

Kartik Kumar of Himachal Pradesh also secured a technical knockout win over Punjab's Davinder Singh in the second round.

The bout between Haryana's Sagar Chouhan and Manipur's Ngamba Longjam ended in a split draw after six rounds.

Taher Khuram of Afghanistan defeated Samuel J of Tamil Nadu by unanimous decision in a four-round contest. PTI AH AH PDS PDS