Change in format and past performance would give Virat and Rohit confidence: Bangar

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Wednesday reckoned the change in format and their past exploits in ODIs could bring glad tidings for the struggling duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Both Kohli and Rohit have struggled in recent times, including in the Test series against New Zealand at home and in the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, raising questions about their future in international cricket.

While star batter Kohli was dismissed eights times to deliveries outside the off stump Down Under, the Indian captain managed just 31 runs in five innings and decided to drop himself for the final Test in Sydney.

"Both Virat and Rohit will go down as the white-ball players of all time, if you make a list there names will be there. Change in format and past performance in this format would certainly give them a lot of confidence," Bangar said druing an interaction organised by Star Sports.

"How would Rohit approach at the top, it would be interesting because he has had some low scores of late," said the Star Sports Network expert.

The two seasoned campaigners also failed to fire in their much hyped return to domestic cricket and both would be eager to strike form in the series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. PTI AH AT AT