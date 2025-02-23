Chappell calls curtains on his five-decade-long journalistic career

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell's insightful writings, critical reviews and anecdotes from his playing days will be missed after the Australian icon called curtains on his more than five-decade-long journalistic career, penning his last piece on Sunday.

The 81-year-old fondly recalled some of the best moments he has written about, including the legendary battle between Sachin Tendulkar and the late spin wizard Shane Warne in the 1998 Chennai Test, as well as VVS Laxman’s iconic 281 against Australia in Kolkata, in his last column for 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"There have been many pleasures from writing, notably Sachin Tendulkar combating Shane Warne in Chennai. Other highlights included writing about the genius of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting's aggression, and VVS Laxman's classic 281 in Kolkata," Chappell wrote.

However, he felt the time was right for him to "put down the pen and pack away the computer", adding that retirement from journalism was as emotional as stepping away from cricket.

"I've been writing for more than 50 years, but the time has come and this will be my last column. Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket - I knew the time was right," said the former top-order batter, who played 75 Tests, scoring 5,345 runs.

"In my playing days I asked former Australia captain Richie Benaud if retirement was a difficult decision. 'No Ian,' Benaud replied wisely, 'It's easy. You'll know the right time'." Chappell said he would miss writing columns and shared an anecdote about how alcohol cannot enhance the quality of a piece, giving his example as a test case.

Chappell added his columns has a "substantial influence" of American sports writer Walter Wellesley "Red" Smith.

"The influence of Pulitzer-winning writer 'Red' Smith was substantial. He always strove for the right descriptive word, and in the days of the typewriter stated, 'You haven't got a column until you're knee deep in opening pars.' Smith also added, 'No column is enhanced by alcohol.'" "I observed that rule almost exclusively, but having just retired from cricket, I forgot it once in my early days of journalism. I met a few mates in the bar as the game was interrupted by rain. After having a few beers I suddenly realised the game might be called off but I still had to file a column".

"With a copy-taker exhorting me to hurry, I finally finished the column despite my fingers missing the correct key a number of times. I read it the next morning and it was absolute codswallop, so I decided never to drink again before finishing my column," Chappell wrote.

The Australian said he was a stickler for deadlines and despite coming close to busting them a few times, he managed to avoid the embarrassment.

"Despite that stumble, I never missed a deadline - came close a couple of times, but was never late. My wife Barbara-Ann has been a positive influence both as an excellent sub-editor and also by telling me.

He added that some of the best moments he had written on included the battle between Sachin Tendulkar and the late spin wizard Shane Warne in the 1998 Test match at Chennai, where the Indian great scored an unbeaten 155 to guide the hosts to a memorable win.

"However, the time has come to close the writing section of my computer. I wish each and every one who has helped and befriended me along the way all the best in their future endeavours." "I will miss filing a column, as writing has been a favoured task. A writing career spanning more than 50 years means I surpassed my journey both as a cricketer and a broadcaster. A justifiable part of writing is, it's all your own work -- it might be rubbish but at least it's your rubbish." PTI AM AM APA