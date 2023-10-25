Chappell, Digvijay, Ramanathan lead march of fancied players into pre-quarterfinals

Davangere (Karnataka), Oct 25 (PTI) Fancied players such as top seed Nick Chappell, third seed Indian Digvijay Singh and veteran Ramkumar Ramanathan dished out contrasting efforts to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Davangere Open Men’s World Tennis Tour here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Ramanathan, who won the ITF event at Dharwad last week, was forced to summon all his experience against compatriot Ishaque Eqbal before winning 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 32 minutes.

Digvijay, the highest seeded Indian player here, had to dig deep to overcome qualifier Rohan Mehra 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The American Chappell, who was ousted in the semifinals at Dharwad, progressed to the round of 16 with a rather smooth 7-6 (3), 6-0 win over wildcard entrant Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles (Round of 32): 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat Tushar Madan 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; 1-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 7-6 (3), 6-0; Vishnu Vardhan beat Faisal Qamar 6-0, 6-1; Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ishaque Eqbal 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3; 6-SD Prajwal Dev beat Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-0; 3-Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Rohan Mehra 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; 7-Rishab Agarwal beat Luke Sorensen (AUS) 7-6 (5), 6-4; Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) beat Kabir Hans 7-5, 6-4; Manish Sureshkumar beat Atharva Sharma 6-2, 6-1; Dev Javia beat Raghav Jaisinghani 6-0, 6-3; Niki Poonacha beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-3; 4-Florent Bax (FRA) beat Ajay Malik 6-1, 6-2; Madhwin Kamath bt Sai Karteek Reddy 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-4; Adil Kalyanpur vs Siddhanth Banthia 7-6 (4), 6-5 (to resume on Thursday). PTI UNG PDS PDS