Charter flight arranged for West Indies team to return home: CWI

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday confirmed the arrangement of a charter flight for the Caribbean outfit to return home after it remained stranded in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Windies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after India defeated them at the Eden Gardens by five wickets.

“During a high-level call earlier today involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of team management, and a representative of the players, it was confirmed that a charter flight is currently being arranged for the team’s departure from India, with the expected departure scheduled within the next 24 hours,” the CWI said in a statement.

“The departure time remains subject to final air traffic approvals. The team remains safe and well as arrangements continue to be finalized,” the governing body added.

The CWI said every step has been taken to ensure the safety of West Indies players in consultation with the ICC.

“CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India.

“While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean,” said CWI.

The development came few hours after West Indies coaches Daren Sammy voiced his frustration on social media.

“Got an update. That's all WI wanted,” Sammy tweeted.

Expressing his frustration, Sammy had earlier posted on X: "I just wanna go home." Four hours later, the former West Indies captain followed it up with another post seeking clarity on their travel plans.

“At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been 5 days," Sammy wrote.

Considering the situation in the Gulf region, several West Indies players are expected to remain in India as their respective IPL franchises are set to begin preparatory camps in the coming weeks.

Rovman Powell is part of Kolkata Knight Riders, whose camp begins on March 18, while Sherfane Rutherford represents Mumbai Indians.

Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals and Romario Shepherd is with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who is expected to start training from March 15.

An official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said the International Cricket Council was handling the matter.

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team's movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official had told PTI earlier in the day.

Earlier, the CWI had said it was working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure the safe return of the players.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board had said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe players, who were also stranded in India due to the same reason, have begun returning home in batches after the ICC arranged alternative travel routes via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.