Champions Trophy: Chasing 265, India reach 150 for 3 after 30 overs

Dubai: Chasing 265 to make it to the Champions trophy title clash, India were 150 for three after 30 overs in their semifinal against Australia here on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel were batting on 59 and 8 respectively at the end of the 30th over, after the Indian bowlers dismissed Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Cooper Connolly after making 28 runs, while his opening partner Shubman Gill became a victim of Ben Dwarshuis for 8.

Shreyas Iyer made 45 after stitching crucial 91 runs with Kohli for the third wicket. He was clean-bowled by Adam Zampa in the 27th over.

Earlier, opting to bat, captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73, while Alex Carey chipped in with 61 to take Australia to a competitive total.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got one each.

Brief Scores: Australia: 264 all out in 49.3 overs (Travis Head 39; Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 61; Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49).

India: 150 for 3 in 30 overs (Shreyas Iyer 45; Virat Kohli batting 59; Adam Zampa 1/30, Ben Dwarshuis 1/28, Cooper Connolly 1/27).