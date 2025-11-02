Chasing 299, South Africa are 113/2 after 20 overs against India

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Set a victory target of 299 by India, skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten fifty as South Africa reached 113 for 2 in 20 overs in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final here on Sunday.

Opening the innings, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (23) shared 51 runs before a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur caught the latter short of her crease while attempting a quick single.

Anneke Bosch (0) was then trapped in front of wicket by young spinner Shree Charani to leave SA at 62-2.

Sune Luus and Wolvaardt were batting on 60 and 25 respectively.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Shafali Verma's robust 87 laid the foundation for India's innings, but South Africa rallied to restrict the visitors to 298 for seven. PTI ATK ATK KHS