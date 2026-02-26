Chasing record 257, Zimbabwe 33 for no loss after 5 overs in must-win clash

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Zimbabwe crawled to 30 for no loss after five overs in a record chase of 257 in their T20 World Cup Super Eights must-win clash, here on Thursday.

Arshdeep Singh began with a tight first over without a boundary, while Hardik Pandya, back with the new ball, also was tidy giving away just 12 runs from his two overs.

Brian Bennett (21 batting; 17b) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (11 batting; 14b) held on in the unbroken opening stand, even as the required run-rate neared 15-run mark.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 4x6), while Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a 23-ball unbeaten fifty (2x4, 4x6) as India racked up 256/4 after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

This was India's highest-ever total in T20 World Cups and also the highest in this ICC showpiece. PTI TAP ATK