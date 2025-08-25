Chaubey reposes faith in Jamil, wants to give coach time to deliver

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey is hopeful of India's new head coach Khalid Jamil reviving the fortunes of the side after a string of disappointing results in recent years and is likely to give the gaffer time to prove his worth.

Jamil, who succeeded Manolo Márquez at the helm of affairs, on Monday named his 23-member squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, which will mark his first assignment since taking charge of the national side.

Asked about his expectations from the new coach, the AIFF chief said, "As you know that Khalid Jameel has been awarded twice best coach of Indian football. And I believe it is an honour for an Indian to win that respect, when there are several foreign coaches also involved in this same tournament (ISL).

"I am very happy that after two decades, an Indian has got a chance to prove his merit." Chaubey said Jamil's appointment has been endorsed by former stars such as IM Vijayan, Shabir Ali and Climax Lawrence, who now forms the federation's technical committee.

"His ability to take Indian national team ahead has been supported by former players like I.M Vijayan, Shabir Ali, Climax Lawrence, Subrata Paul, Shabir Pasha, Armando Colaco, Tababi Devi and Pinky Magar. They all have collectively voted for him.

"Jamil understands the Indian players' mentality, psychology, challenge and advantage. I believe as coach Khalid has said that he is looking at one match at a time. And I understand coach needs some time to settle with the team and the players.

"So, I am sure how Khalid has proved his merit in club competition, he will also prove his merit with international team." Chaubey also acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Indian football due to concerns over the future of top-tier league ISL but expressed confidence of overcoming all the obstacles.

Following the July 11 decision of Indian Super League organisers FSDL to put the 2025-26 season on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA (Master Rights Agreement) signed with the AIFF in 2010, three clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries of first-team players and staff.

"In the last few months, people who follow football, they know how the situation occurred, and how it has directly impacted and affected the livelihood of players. And not only players, there are thousands of support staff or someone whose profession is related to football," Chaubey said.

"Therefore, we are in continuous communication with all the stakeholders to ensure that players' livelihood must not be affected. And we will all come together to find a solution. I am very hopeful that with the cooperation from all the stakeholders, we will be able to find a way when we submit our proposal to the honourable Supreme Court.

"And thereafter, the Indian football club can utilize the window of 31st August (transfer window deadline)." NA Haris disappointed ============== NA Haris, the AIFF vice president and president of the Karnataka State Football Association, has expressed his disappointment when asked about reports that Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium failed to get clearance from Asian Football Confederation to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier home match between India and Singapore on October 14.

The AFC has now asked the AIFF to look for an alternative venue to organise the game.

"It was deemed unfit for the upcoming qualifier games. See, it is a stadium for all sports. It is an athletic area. So, everyone has to work together. So, there have been some practices going on," Haris told reporters.

"Sometimes, when the match date is fixed, we control that and keep the stadium in good condition. Suddenly, this has come to us. We are very sad that the match is going somewhere else. We are not at all happy. But then, it was not in our hands. It was out of our control.

"And soon, Karnataka Football Association will have a very good stadium coming up in Bangalore. We are just working on that also. And this is like we Bangaloreans, and we missed an opportunity for a good football match," he added.

The away match is on October 9 in Singapore, who lead the group with four points, while India struggle at the bottom with just one point from two games, after a draw with Bangladesh and a loss to Hong Kong. PTI PDS AH AH ATK