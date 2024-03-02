Chawla outwits Lee to storm into CCI Snooker Classic final

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Kamal Chawla produced a remarkable fight back to outclass Englishman Stephen Lee 7-3 in the semi-final of the CCI Snooker Classic here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Chawla, the former India No. 1, beat Lee 66-76, 107-10, 42-70, 34-101, 59-31, 88-0, 65-33, 62-24, 66-21, 72-59, avenging his loss to Briton at the same stage in the last edition of this competition.

"Although I was down 2-3 at the break, it did not bother me. I decided that I have to come back stronger and played positively and went for my shots," a modest Chawla said in a release.

"We both missed some easy shots, but I was able to play more consistently and make timely breaks, which helped me clinch the win." In the final, Chawla will meet the winner of the second semi-final between defending champion Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat.

Advertisment

The lanky Indian cueist trailed 2-3 at the end of first session, but he returned rejuvenated and played with greater intent as he potted more consistently to turn the heat on Lee, the former World number 5.

Chwala rolled in a break of 88 to win the sixth and level the frame scores at 3-all. He then compiled a break of 65 to pocket the seventh and went on to take the next two to move within distance of the finish line.

Having gained in confidence, he constructed a break 52 to nose ahead. Lee tried his best to catch up but failed to capitalise on the chances. PTI ATK AT