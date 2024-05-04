Chawrasia slips to tied 24 at Maekyung Open

Seoul, May 4 (PTI) SSP Chawrasia carded a sloppy 2-over 73 to slip down to tied 24th at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Saturday.

In the third round of the Asian Tour event, he is now 1-under 212 and 10 behind leader Junghwan Lee after being tied 13th a day earlier.

Other Indian player Ajeetesh Sandhu who made the cut was tied 51 after 74 on the par-71 course.

Lee birdied three of the last five holes to take the third-round lead to give himself a chance of improving upon his joint second place finish here last year.

The Korean, whose nickname is ‘Ironman’ because of his strong iron play, carded a five-under-par 66 to lead on 11-under at the Namseoul Country Club by a shot from Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, the leader at the start of the day, who returned a 70.

Canadian Richard T Lee (69) and Hongtaek Kim (71) from Korea are another two strokes back - in the sixth event of the Asian Tour’s season.

This year’s Asian Tour Qualifying School winner Kristoffer Broberg (71) from Sweden and Korean Kyungnam Kang (73) are an additional two shots behind.

The 32-year-old Lee started the day three behind the leader Chonlatit and trailed the Thai for much of the day.

However, Chonlatit, who had a two-shot lead after nine, made a costly double bogey on the par-four 16th – where he left a chip short and failed to get up and down – while Lee was able to take to the front thanks to birdies on 14, 15 and 17. PTI Corr UNG