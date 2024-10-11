Chawrasia T-33rd, Five Indians make cut in Macao

Macao, Oct 11 (PTI) The seasoned SSP Chawrasia was the best-placed Indian at tied 33rd after the second day as five from the country made the cut in the SJM Macao Open here.

Chawrasia had an eventful round with an eagle 2 on par-four eighth, three birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in his one-under 69. He is now three-under for two days.

Other Indians to make the cut included Saptak Talwar (70-68), Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-67) and Yuvraj Sandhu (71-67), all at two-under and in T-36th place. Khalin Joshi (68-72) and S Chikkrarangappa (72-68) were even par and T-56th.

Karandeep Kochhar, Varun Chopra, Honey Baisoya and Rashid Khan missed the cut.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan (61-66) led the field while Gunn Charoenkul (65-64) was second. PTI Cor PM PM PM PM