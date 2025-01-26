Chawrasia top Indian at 31st in Philippine Open

Manila, Jan 26 (PTI) The seasoned SSP Chawrasia signed off as the top Indian golfer, securing a Tied-31st place at the Smart Infinity Philippine Open on the Asian Tour here on Sunday.

Chawrasia, a multiple-time winner on the DP World Tour, posted a final-round score of one-under 69 despite a bogey on the last hole. He ended the four-day event with a two-under 268 total.

Of the other two Indians, who made the cut, Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) was T-40 and Rashid Khan (70) was T-43.

Julien Sale of France bogeyed his final hole in a round of 65 while setting the clubhouse target of 11-under.

His nearest rivals, Sadom Kaewkanjana (67) and Tomoya Ikemura (68) birdied the final hole, but the two-shot swing for neither helped as they fell one short. It handed Sale his first win on the Asian Tour.

Kevin Yuan (68) was sole fourth, while three players -- Poom Saksansin, Miguel Tabuena and Ian Snyman -- were tied fifth. PTI Cor ATK