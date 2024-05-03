Chawrasia top Indian in tied 13th place in Korea

Seoul, May 3 (PTI) India's SSP Chawrasia, who is winless on the Asian Tour since 2017, shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 to rise to tied 13th at the halfway stage of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Friday.

Chawrasia, who shot 1-over 72 in the first round is now 3-under and up from overnight tied 52nd.

Chawrasia was among only two Indians to make the cut this week in Korea. The other one was Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-71) and he was tied 42nd.

Among the remaining three, Shiv Kapur (75-69) missed the cut by one shot, while S Chikkarangapa (71-77) was way off in tied 104th, and Karandeep Kochhar (78-79) was even further behind in tied 129th.

Chawrasia started from the 10th and birdied the 11th and the 18th and then added two more birdies on second and ninth.

Thailand's Chonlatit Chuenboonngam upstaged the favoured home stars from Korea to take the halfway lead after shooting the lowest round of the week so far.

His brilliant bogey-free nine-under-par 62 featured eagles on two of the par fours and was one short of the 23-year-old course record. He shot nine-under and with his first round 71, he was 9-under and one shot ahead of Koreans Kyungnam Kang, the first-round leader, and Hongtaek Kim.

Chonlatit also missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five ninth, which was his 18th as he began on 10, to narrowly miss matching Chinese Taipei's Chung Chun-Hsing's course record, set way back in 2001.

Kang carded a 69 and Kim a 65, while their compatriot Yubin Jang, a member of Korea's gold medal winning Asian Games team last year, is another stroke back following a 69. PTI Cor AH AH