Cheema, Esha, Divyansh and Elavenil win on final day of Delhi trials

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Arjun Singh Cheema, Esha Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won their events on the concluding day of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 1 and 2 in rifle/pistol here on Saturday.

Cheema won the day's first final (men's 10m air pistol in OST T2), followed by Esha in women's 10m air pistol in OST T2.

Divyansh claimed the men's 10m air rifle and Elavenil clinched the women's 10m air rifle final in a cliff-hanger.

None of the 37 shooters who have qualified for the OSTs are sure of their Paris Olympic tickets with the final two trials scheduled in Bhopal next month.

Cheema won his final with a score of 244.6. Ravinder continued his good showing in the trials, coming in second spot with 242.4, while Varun Tomar was third.

Qualification topper Sarabjot Singh was fourth while Naveen was the lowest ranked finalist.

In the women's air pistol, Esha extended her excellent run by winning the OST T2 final in convincing fashion. She was a whole point ahead of second-placed Rhythm Sangwan, after the first series of five-single shots.

She kept getting stronger as the match progressed to finish with a final tally of 244.9, 3.1 ahead of Rhythm.

Palak came in third to pick up the final podium place as Surbhi Rao and Manu Bhaker finished fourth and fifth respectively.