Chennai Bulls, Bengaluru Bravehearts win big at RPL

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts registered comprehensive wins in their respective matches of the Rugby Premier League here on Monday.

Bengaluru Bravehearts stormed past the Kalinga Black Tigers 35-10.

However, it wasn't an easy start for the Bravehearts, as the Kalinga Black Tigers went ahead in the first quarter through Lucas Lacamp's try.

After that, the Bravehearts cranked up the style and turned the game on its head as Philip Wokorach scored two tries, and the troika of Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba and Mohit Khatri added a try each as well.

In the other match, Chennai Bulls took on the Mumbai Dreamers, and overcame the challenge with relative ease. The Bulls won 31-17. PTI BS AH AH