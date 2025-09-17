Chennai Open: Akshay Sharma maintains lead with solid 68 on day two

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh maintained his lead with a steady four-under 68 on day two of the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course here on Wednesday.

Akshay (63-68), who enjoyed a three-shot lead after round one, retained his place at the top of the pack after reaching a total of 13-under 131 on day two.

The 35-year-old, a winner of three titles including two on the PGTI and one on the PGTI Feeder Tour, was the clubhouse leader by one shot as the second round could not be completed on Wednesday due to fading light.

Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (67-65), who was tied fourth after round one, being four shots off the lead, produced a 65 on day two to be placed second in the clubhouse at 12-under 132.

Rain delayed the start by an hour for the second successive day and play was later suspended due to fading light at 6:15 pm, leaving 12 of the 125 players yet to complete their second round. They will resume from 7:30 am on Thursday.

The cut will be declared after round two is completed, with the third round to follow.

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (68) was placed third at 10-under 134. Panchkula-based Anant Singh Ahlawat made a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole on his way to a nine-under 63, the day’s lowest round.

Anant occupied tied fourth position at nine-under 135 along with Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja (66).