Chennai Open back on WTA calendar after three years

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) India will host the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 tournament, after three years, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) announced on Monday with the main draw action set to unfold from October 27.

The tournament had featured on the WTA calendar back in 2022 when the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova had emerged singles champion.

"Finally, our efforts to get a major international sporting /tennis event to Chennai have borne fruit, thanks to the strong support of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu)," TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said.

"The event will be broadcast on a major sports channel. I look forward to enthusiastic participation of the sporting public of Chennai in making the event a grand success," he added. PTI AT AM AT AM AM