Chennai Open: Sasikumar Mukund, Manish, Manas get wildcards for main draw

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) India’s Sasikumar Mukund, Manish Suresh Kumar and Manas Dhamne were on Thursday given wildcards for the main draw of the Chennai Open tennis tournament.

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association will host the ATP Challenger 50 event, which will see participants from 14 countries, from February 9 to 15.

Jay Clarke, a world No. 178, of Britain is the top seed, and he will followed by Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina, Oliver Crawford of Britain, Rio Noguchi of Japan, Federico Ferreira Silva of Portugal and Ilia Simakin of Russia in that order.

The Indian challenge will be led by Sumit Nagal who is ranked 281 in the world.

“The conduct of international tournaments such as the ATP Challenger enables Indian players to excel on the world stage.

“And it has encouraged TNTA to embark on an ambitious Player Development program called THE NEXT LEVEL, an effort to provide financial and technical support to top Tamil Nadu juniors to enable them to play to their potential and achieve tennis excellence,” said legendary Vijay Amritraj, president of TNTA. PTI UNG BS BS