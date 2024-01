Chennai Open: Srihari draws Fedorov in final round to emerge champion

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) LR Srihari secured a draw against Belarusian Alexei Fedorov in the final round to emerge champion in the Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament 2023 here on Sunday.

Srihari registered seven wins, and three draws on his way to the title.

With an ELO rating of 2500, Srihari is now away from his third and final GM Norm.

Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam) took the second spot.

Other Indian results in final round (Round 10): Savchenko Boris defeated Abhishek Kelkar, Podolchenko Evgeniy defeated Nithin Babu, Aakash G defeated Buscara Sevan, Vijay Shreeram drew Laxman RR, Glek Igor defeated Pawar Harshit, Aronyak Ghosh drew Murali Krishnan BT, Viani Antonio Dcunha defeated Ziatdinov Raset, Shahil Dey defeated Bosale Shriraj, Khusenkhojaev Muhammad drew Matta Vinay Kumar and Manish Anto Cristiano drew Kulkarni Vinayak. PTI AYG TAP