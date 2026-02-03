Chennai Singams beat Ahmedabad Lions to make ISPL final

Surat, Feb 3 (PTI) Chennai Singams defeated Ahmedabad Lions by five wickets to book their berth in the final of the Indian Street Premier League here on Tuesday.

Lions will now have to go through Qualifier 2 in order to make their way into the summit clash after their innings was derailed by Singam’s fast bowlers.

Chennai's Ashish Pal was the wrecker-in-chief as he claimed three crucial wickets. The Lions lost both openers Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Prathamesh Thakre for ducks within the first three balls of the match.

While Birendra Ram briefly countered with two sixes in a 13-run cameo, the momentum never shifted back to the Lions.

Jagannath Sarkar continued keeping pressure on the Lions as he conceded only five runs and picked up two wickets. Anurag Sarshar claimed two wickets even as Amit Naik scored a vital 20 off 15 balls.

The Lions folded for a mere 57 in 9.4 overs.

Chennai made their intentions clear as Ketan Mhatre smacked 23 off nine balls and Aman Yadav produced an unbeaten 22 off 11 balls. Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan finished off the proceedings with two overs to spare as Chennai scored 61 for five.